Janesville, WI - Gary M. Mani, age 76, of Janesville, passed away on September 21, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, with his wife, Wendy by his side. He was born in Verona on September 10, 1945, the son of Maynard and Fern (Shelstad) Mani. Gary was a 1963 graduate of Verona High School and also earned his accounting degree from Madison Business College. Gary married Wendy J. Britt on June 29, 2013, in Janesville. He was a Controller for Janesville Sand & Gravel until his retirement in 2018. Gary was a loving, kind and gentle man who will be dearly missed.
Gary is survived by his wife, Wendy; 2 step-children: Evan (Brittney) Facinger of Janesville and Melanie (Robert Taylor) Facinger of Milwaukee; 6 grandchildren: Chloe and Lily Facinger, Ka'ron Taylor, Kyliq Facinger, Khanin Taylor and Kyheir Taylor; sister, Jean Ann (Peter) Nowak of Lake Villa, IL; 2 aunts; Nona Suhr of Verona and Darlene Shelstad of Mt. Horeb; 2 special cousins; Scott Shelstad of Mt. Horeb and Susan Shelstad of South Carolina; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and uncle, Sonny (Earl) Shelstad.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Verona with Rev. Kurt Billings officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gary's name to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main St., Verona 53593 or the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center in care of the UW Foundation, US Bank Lock Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
