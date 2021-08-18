Ashwaubenon, WI - On Saturday, August 14, 2021 Gary M. Babcock of Ashwaubenon was called home at the age of 66. He was born on February 22, 1955 in Janesville, son of the late Franklin and Mary Norene (Tobin) Babcock. Gary was a graduate of Janesville Craig High School class of 1973. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater earning a Bachelors Degree in Management.
Gary was employed as a claims adjuster with Ameriprise until his retirement in 2014.
Gary enjoyed golfing and watching the Packers, but most of all, enjoyed time with his family. He was known for his sense of humor and corny jokes that he maintained to the end.
Gary is survived by his three children, Danielle (John) Breber, Michael Babcock, and Kennneth Babcock; Grandchildren, Grant Breber, William Breber, and Patrick Breber; Siblings, John (Sue) Babcock, Joseph (Lori) Babcock, James (Kimberly) Babcock, and Kathleen (Stephen) Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Patricia Babcock.
Visitation will take place at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S Oneida St., Green Bay on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Matt Simonar. Gary will be laid to rest at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Janesville. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Gary's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Babcock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.