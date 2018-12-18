December 8, 1945 - December 15, 2018
Milton, WI -- Gary LeRoy Morehart, 73, of Milton passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Oak Park Place in Janesville. He was born December 8, 1945 in Rockford, IL, the son of Richard and Alice (Martin) Morehart. Gary graduated from Milton Union High School in 1964, and attended Milton College for one year prior to enlisting in the United States Navy. He proudly served his country from 1966-1970, including two tours of duty in Vietnam. He then worked alongside his father for many years at Milton Body Shop, and eventually took over the business until his retirement. He married Janet Masterson on November 6, 1971, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton. Gary enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid gardener and sportsman. As a sports enthusiast, he closely followed Milton athletics. In 2007, Gary was inducted into the Milton High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He looked forward to joining other veterans on the Glory Wagon each Fourth of July parade. He had a great sense of humor, loved a good story and was a friend to all. His proudest accomplishment was his family. Being a grandpa was his favorite role.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Janet of Milton; mother, Alice of Milton; and children: Derek (Linda) Morehart of Milton, Lauri (Stuart) Isaacson of Sun Prairie, and Ryan (Emily) Morehart of Sherwood. His grandchildren include: Adam, Jeremy (Breanna), Carlee and Madalyn Homan, and Nolan and Holly Morehart, Vincent and Scarlett Isaacson, and Lila and Harper Morehart. He is further survived by his siblings, Marcia (David) Weaver of Saline, LA, and Joe (Kathy) Morehart of Edgerton; along with many nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; and brother, Thomas Morehart.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 20 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton, with Father Dave Timmerman officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Milton, with full military rites. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, and on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of the service.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton
