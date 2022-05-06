Edgerton, WI - Gary L. Peterson, age 76, of Edgerton, died Monday, May 2, 2022, in Stoughton. He was born in Edgerton on July 9, 1945, the son of the late Lewellyn and Helen (Stearns) Peterson and was a 1963 graduate of Edgerton High School. Gary served in the US Army in Vietnam and then continued to serve as a member of the Army National Guard in Janesville for 20 years. He married Rita M. Schieldt on May 20, 1972, at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Gary was employed by General Motors for 35 years before retiring in 2000. He was a member of UAW Local 95, the NRA, Ducks Unlimited, and the Edgerton Conservation Club. Gary was also a member of the Edgerton VFW Post 2708 and its Memorial Honor Guard. Gary was an avid outdoorsman, and especially loved duck hunting the open water of Lake Michigan with his group of friends for 35 years which became the I.A.S.S. He wrote a weekly column for the Janesville Gazette called "Gary's Tackle Box" in the early 1980's and was one of the original members of Koshkonong Ducks Unlimited and Shearers Duck Hunting Club. He also helped brainstorm the idea which became the Bark River Fish Hatchery.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; daughter, Tracy Lynn Ivey of Weatherford, TX; 2 grandchildren, Gary Lee Schmidt and Dannon Ivey; a sister, Ann (Francis) Shibuya of Tucson, AZ; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Father David Wanish will preside and burial with full military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited or Edgerton Conservation Club. On-line condolences may be made at www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.