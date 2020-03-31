November 11, 1944 - March 28, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Gary L. Pergolski, 75, Beloit, passed away at home, surrounded by his family. He was born November 11, 1944 in Wausau, WI to Leonard and Lorraine (Herzog) Pergolski. Gary enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force Reserves, and proudly served his country. After his honorable discharge, he would spend his career in the Real Estate business as a real estate appraiser. He was a member of Our Lady of Assumption Church, Beloit, and enjoyed going to Holy Family Church when staying in St. Germain at the cottage. On March 23, 2009, Gary married Olivia Martinez in St. Germain, WI. They would enjoy many trips around North America together, including trips to Daytona Beach, FL, Corpus Christi, TX, Mexico - Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Guanajuato, and Mexico City with his brother-in-law, and also Canada. He enjoyed fishing, going for drives on the motorcycle or car, taking the Porsche Driving School in Florida, swimming, dancing, and cooking or grilling meals for his family.
Gary is survived by his wife, Olivia; children: Amber (Bradley) Pellegrino, David (Jessica) Pergolski and Daniel (Melissa) Pergolski; his grandchildren: Orion and Lillian Pergolski, Ella and Ava Pellegrino, and Kylie Pergolski; his stepchildren: Gabby, Nancy and Frank; step-grandchildren: Brandon, Alan and Luna; siblings: Michael (Lori) Pergolski, Patrick (Patrice) Pergolski, and Shirley (John) Bauman; and sister-in-law, Shelly Pergolski Mueller. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jay Pergolski.
A private service for Gary will be held next week for his family. A public burial and service for Gary will also be held in late spring at the St Germain Cemetery, St Germain, WI. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to Gary's family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
From the bottom of our hearts, we wish to thank Agrace Hospice and Home Instead for the care and compassion given to Gary and us, also to Fr. Joe from St John Vianney Church for coming to give Gary his Last Rites; and Pastor Ramon Jimenez for your visits.