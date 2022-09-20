Madison, WI - Gary L. Jordan, 70, of Madison, WI, formerly Evansville and Janesville, WI, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. Gary was born on August 21, 1952, in Chicago, IL, to the late Rev. I. Dean and Annalee (Hewitt) Jordan. He graduated from Shawano High School in 1970. Gary worked for over 25 years for the Madison Public Library. He began his career working briefly as a nurse's aide at St. Mary's Hospital, then his love of theater and music led to working for decades at the Union Theater in Madison; rising to the position of Front-of-House Supervisor. Gary had a love of history since childhood, particularly military history. He likewise had a love of aviation and was a long-time member of the EAA and other aviation groups. He was a music and movie enthusiast, a regular participant in the annual trivia contest hosted by UW Stevens Point, and a member of 1st United Methodist Church in Madison.
Though his early health problems projected a limited life span, modern medicine evolved along with his Crohn's disease enabling him to not simply survive but to live to the age of 70. While his health constrained his life, he was not defined by it, enjoying many hobbies, and the company of family and friends. His proudest highlight at the Union Theatre was when he participated in a Bill T. Jones dance project presenting movement of chronically and terminally ill people, an excerpt of which featuring Gary was shown at the 2010 Kennedy Center Honors when Mr. Jones received his lifetime achievement award.
Gary is survived by his siblings: Larry (Jane) Jordan of Andover, MA, Darryl Jordan of Madison, WI, John (Cindy) Jordan of Stevens Point, WI, Carolyn (Harry R. Fair III) Jordan of Arlington, MA; nieces and nephews: Paul Jordan, Julia (George) Green, Reid (Harper) Jordan; great-nieces: Sophie and Ellen Green; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held at Trinity Methodist Church, 1123 Vilas Avenue, Madison, WI, 53715, at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Pastor Kate Kvidera officiating. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wardhurtley.com
