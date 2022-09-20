Gary L. Jordan

August 21, 1952 - September 7, 2022

Madison, WI - Gary L. Jordan, 70, of Madison, WI, formerly Evansville and Janesville, WI, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. Gary was born on August 21, 1952, in Chicago, IL, to the late Rev. I. Dean and Annalee (Hewitt) Jordan. He graduated from Shawano High School in 1970. Gary worked for over 25 years for the Madison Public Library. He began his career working briefly as a nurse's aide at St. Mary's Hospital, then his love of theater and music led to working for decades at the Union Theater in Madison; rising to the position of Front-of-House Supervisor. Gary had a love of history since childhood, particularly military history. He likewise had a love of aviation and was a long-time member of the EAA and other aviation groups. He was a music and movie enthusiast, a regular participant in the annual trivia contest hosted by UW Stevens Point, and a member of 1st United Methodist Church in Madison.

