January 21, 1936 - August 4, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Gary Keith Stone, 83, of Whitewater, WI, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Fairhaven Senior Living in Whitewater. Gary was born on January 21, 1936 in Waupaca, WI to Benjamin and Zelma (Barton) Stone. He graduated from Whitewater City High School in 1955. On July 28, 1956, Gary married Janet Stelter at First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater. He served his country in the National Guard for 6 years. Gary was employed at General Motors for 36 years. He and Janet loved golfing, and spending part of their retirement in Florida. Gary enjoyed ice fishing and playing cards.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet, of Whitewater; children: Jodeen (James) Kienbaum, of Whitewater, Linda Jacobs, of Janesville, and Brett Stone, of Madison; grandchildren: Brittany (Blake Zimmerman) Kienbaum, Eric (Chaya) Jacobs, Valerie (Nemesio) Alvarez; great-grandchildren: Andre, Willian and Roman Alvarez, Dash and Capri Jacobs. He is preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Michael Kienbaum.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11 a.m., at First English Lutheran Church, 401 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to First English Lutheran Church. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family. Nitardyfuneralhome.com

Gary will be deeply missed by all who knew him. We all love you!