Footville, WI - Gary K. Sveom, age 76, went to be with his Savior on Friday, January 27, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his immediate family. He was born September 8, 1946, to Merwin Sveom and Charlotte (Zettle) Sveom in Stephenson Cty, IL. Gary graduated from Parkview High School class of 1964, where he lettered in multiple sports and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He married his best friend and the love of his life, Ellen (Rheinschmidt) Sveom, in Footville on July 2, 1966.
Gary farmed and worked at General Motors for many years, where he retired and was one of the last employees to leave the plant before it shut its doors permanently. Gary was a loving and dedicated husband and father. Gary leaves a legacy of being the favorite, goofy uncle to many nieces and nephews, who all have numerous individual favorite memories of him. Gary enjoyed working in his workshop, creating projects from Barnwood, and watching his Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Milwaukee Bucks. He played softball, bowled in a bowling league for many years, and was a volunteer fireman for the Footville Fire Department.
He was a strong man of faith and believed in God, and he often would say while he was battling cancer, "No matter what happens, I still win!"
Gary is survived by his wife Ellen: their two children, Sara Sveom and Steven Sveom, and his grandson Trenton Purinton; his two sisters, Connie Polzin & Kathy (Fran) Tremain.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merwin Sveom, his mother, Charlotte Sveom, his sister Karen Bremel, and 2 nephews and 2 nieces.
Gary's Funeral Service will be at Footville Church of Christ at 1:00 p.m. onMonday, February 6, 2023, with Pastor John Thomson officiating. A celebration of life will follow the service.
The family would like to thank the UW Madison Hospital staff and the Javon Bea Hospital staff, especially Dr. Dawood and Velisa Patel, APN, for the care they gave Gary.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Sveom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.