Gary K Sveom

September 8, 1946 - January 27, 2023

Footville, WI - Gary K. Sveom, age 76, went to be with his Savior on Friday, January 27, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his immediate family. He was born September 8, 1946, to Merwin Sveom and Charlotte (Zettle) Sveom in Stephenson Cty, IL. Gary graduated from Parkview High School class of 1964, where he lettered in multiple sports and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He married his best friend and the love of his life, Ellen (Rheinschmidt) Sveom, in Footville on July 2, 1966.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Sveom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.