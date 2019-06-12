July 2, 1947 - June 10, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Gary K. Keller, age 71, known to his family as "GarBear", passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, in his home with his wife of 50 years by his side, and surrounded by family and friends. Gary was born July 2, 1947, to the late Kenneth and Erma (Shank) Keller in Mason City, IA. Gary spent his early childhood years in Janesville, WI, and graduated from Janesville Sr. High School, Class of 1965. In 1968, he began his career with Household Finance, and then began his lifelong career with First National Bank and Trust of Beloit for the next 40 years.

Gary's love of his life was his wife, Kathy, but his greater love was his grandchildren. He traveled the country side to watch them play hockey. No distance too far for the love of the game. This held true with any sport his grandchildren participated in - football, baseball, soccer and softball. Gary was that smile who was always in the stands that you could count on. Over the years, Gary was involved in the Jaycees, Star Zenith Boat Club, along with Fishing has NO Boundaries over his younger years. Besides for his love of family, Gary was a avid fisherman and hunter, and enjoyed the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy "Kate" Keller; his two daughters, Heather (Brian) Jensen and Holly (Mike Toubl) Keller, all of Beloit; his eight grandchildren: Brady Wright, Riley Jensen, Aidan Wright, Liam Flanagan, Jameson Flanagan, Jordan Toubl, Gavin Jensen, Kieran Flanagan and Rowan Flanagan; his three brothers: Chuck (Karla) Keller, Roger (Kim) Keller and Mike (Phyllis) Keller; and special sister-in-law, Karen (Charlie) Grossenheider-Fisk. He was preceded in death by his parents Ken (Merle) Keller; along with his in-laws, Harold (Margaret) Abrams; and his sister, Barb Keller.

Gary's Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, with Rev. Gene Van Galder officiating. Friends will be received in the Funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and again on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Keller Family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.

Brian Mark Funeral Homes

1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit 608-362-2000

The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice, as well as Bob Hoyt, Al Swanson, Steve Thompson and Bob Schuler for the loving care they gave Gary.