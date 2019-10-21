July 12, 1947 - October 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Gary James Hamre, age 72, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. Gary was born in Janesville on July 12, 1947, the son of Floyd E. and Frances E. (Pope) Hamre. He graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1965 and attended Black Hawk Technical College where he received computer science and machinist degrees. He married Diana J. Verch on January 14, 1967. Gary was employed by Libby's, Admiral Corporation, Prent Corporation, Meinert Plumbing, Badger Mills, Dana Corporation, Dorcey Trailers and retired from Beloit Corporation where he was known as "Oil Can". Gary enjoyed bowling and fishing, He liked woodworking, especially making rocking horses and cows. He also liked painting rat fink art.

Surviving are his wife, Diana J. Hamre; three sons: Jay James (Jackie) Hamre, Brian Keith Hamre, Gary Floyd (Rosalie) Hamre; four grandchildren: Edward Steven (Candice) Hamre, Anastasia Hatti (Alexander) Pyne, Amriel Hamre and Bronson Hamre; four great-grandchildren: Aiden and Easton Hamre, Miabella Corrao, and James Anders Pyne; four honorary grandchildren: Joseph Burns and Tyler Gurney (and their mother, Angie Burns), Alyssa Heumiller and Carson Zane (and their mother, Jennifer Henderson); two brothers, Herb (Lisa) Hamre and Kevin (Leoni) Hamre; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronnie Jerome; and sister, Joyce Martin.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Pastor Neil Deupree will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 24th and from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home.

"Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who took great care of his family."

