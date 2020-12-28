May 24, 1950 - December 23, 2020
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE---Gary J. Lynch, age 70, of Janesville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on December 23, 2020, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was the son of Marjorie and George Lynch, born on May 24, 1950. Gary married his high school sweetheart, Sue Higgins, on July 13, 1974. What took them eight years to get to the altar, lasted forty-six years. During that time they were blessed with two great children, Adam and Jessica.
Gary loved kids, so it was no surprise when he became a coach with the Cardinals Little League Team, and coached Adam and Jessica's basketball teams.
After Gary retired from GM, he kept busy with his yard, road trips with Sue, and daily trips to Menards, in his 1999 Chevy S-10 truck. He also became a Grandpa welcoming Grady and Drew Lorum and Camille and George Lynch. Gary's top priority was playing with his grandchildren and attending every event of theirs he could.
Gary graduated from Craig High School in 1968. His class was split second semester of their senior year into Craig and Parker. The class formed a Craig/Parker Class of 1968 reunion committee. Gary was an active member and enjoyed planning for and executing reunions culminating with the 50th in 2018.
Gary is survived by his wife Sue; son, Adam (Lisa); daughter, Jessica (Dan Lorum); grandchildren: Camille and George Lynch, Grady and Drew Lorum; sister, Sharon (Jim Kleszczynski); 4 brothers: Gerald (Marta) Lynch, Greg Lynch, George (Amy) Lynch and Gordon (Angela) Lynch; nephews: Justin Bradt, Nick and Jake Lynch; nieces; Molly Kleszczynski and Felicia and Maria Lynch; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the Pandemic, Private Family services will take place at Oak Hill Chapel on Wednesday with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family.
"Sue, Adam and Jessica would like to thank the staff at Mercy. Your care and kindness was so appreciated. Special hug to Debbie S."