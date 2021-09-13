Janesville, WI - Gary J. Hill, 75, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at SSM St. Mary Hospital, Janesville. He was born September 20, 1945 in Janesville to the late Robert and Carol (Natz) Hill. After graduating from Janesville High School in 1963, Gary joined the U.S. Navy in October 1966 and was honorably discharged in October 1971. Gary was married to Linda Lueck from 1971 to 1993 and is the mother of his daughters, then he was married to Sherry Hill from 2008 to 2015.
Gary was an avid hunter, he loved to go to Colorado Springs to bring back an elk. He enjoyed bowling, locally at El-Rae Bowl on Sunday mornings, as well as 25 years bowling for National Tournaments, which included turning those trips into family vacations. Gary has always enjoyed cars-whether he was hauling them for JATCO/Allied for 35 years or watching NASCAR every Sunday. He had to get the shirts, hats, and cars. Gary will be missed greatly by his daughters, who recently discovered his hat collection, and his grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his daughters: Nichole (Chad) Davis of Dothan, AL and Kimberly Hill of Dothan, AL; his grandchildren: Mackenzie, Vanessa, Samantha, and Ian Davis all of Dothan, AL; and sisters Bonnie J. Carroll and Linda S. (Dick) Zarnstroff.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 4:00 to 5:30 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. A service will follow at 5:30 PM. Gary will be interred at the Milton Lawns Memorial Park and Mausoleum. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.