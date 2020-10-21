March 18, 1965 - October 14, 2020
Janesville, WI - Gary J. Calkins, age 55, of Janesville, rode off into eternity on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home with his loving family at his side. Gary was born in Janesville on March 18, 1965; the son of Wayne and Carole (Jacobson) Calkins. At the age of 12, Gary found the love of his life and have been together for 43 years. Gary married his loving wife and best friend, Brenda (Simmons) Calkins, on October 5, 1987 in Janesville; and they were blessed with three daughters: Tasha, Beth, and Stephanie. Gary owned and operated ABC Seamless of Janesville, working in and around the Janesville area, upgrading homes in the community. He enjoyed wintering in Florida with his wife, and you could always find him riding his Harley or blasting out his neighbors, playing his stereo as loud as he could. Gary had a gigantic heart, and even enjoyed a Jack 'n Coke on occasion. He will always be remembered as our strong driven, workaholic, and loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, and good friend. An amazing man has left us. No way to count the lives he touched. No words to express how much he'll be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; children: Tasha (Brandon) LaVeen, Beth (Jeremy) Harwick, and Stephanie (Adam) Taormino; grandchildren: Caleb, Chelsea, Aubree, Jayden, and Blake; siblings: Debra (Ron Reiter) Calkins-Hackett and Kenneth Calkins; and many extended family and friends. Gary is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Cindy Stark.
PER THE FAMILY'S REQUEST FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME. A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Wear your Harley gear and ride your motorcycle to the visitation.