November 5, 1942 - March 20, 2023
Brooklyn, WI - Gary Gene Lewis, passed unexpectedly on March 20, 2023, at home. He was born on November 5th, 1942, in Madison, WI to the late Vaughn and Alberta (Kundert) Lewis.
November 5, 1942 - March 20, 2023
Brooklyn, WI - Gary Gene Lewis, passed unexpectedly on March 20, 2023, at home. He was born on November 5th, 1942, in Madison, WI to the late Vaughn and Alberta (Kundert) Lewis.
Gary graduated Evansville High School in 1960. He met his wife, Donna Schulz here in Evansville. They were married on June 3, 1961, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. He attended the Madison business collage after high school in 1964. He worked at Federal Refrigeration in Belleville, WI. He then later went to work for General Motors in Janesville, WI. He worked there for 28 years until his retirement. At this point he bought a 2002 Winnebago to travel the country. Gary and Donna were snowbirds. They would winter in Texas and Florida until 2021. Gary had a love for his collector cars. A 1929 Model A that was bought new by his grandfather, Thomas Kundert in Monticello, WI at Karlen Ford. His other collector car is a 1987 Buick GrandNational. (Bad to the bone). He would always buy Red Chevy Silverado's. Red was his signature color. He always had a love for his dogs. Wherever he went, the dog had to go along. Kala, his black lab and Lucien the cat were his shadows at home. Wherever he went in the house they were always behind him.
Gary is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughter, Windy Shuler and husband Kevon of Hewitt, Texas; his son, Gene Lewis and Husband James (Jamie) Montgomery/Lewis of Evansville, WI; grandchildren: Tyler and his wife Kristin, Dylan and Megan Shuler all of Hewitt, Texas; niece, Tena Engel of Whitewater, WI; nephew, James (Jim) Dwyer of Janesville, WI. He is further survived by many great nieces and nephews. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Vaughn and Alberta; his in laws, Lyman and Millie Schulz; his sister-in-law, Linda Transue; grandparents plus many aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Burial will follow at Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery on County Road X, Albany. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of services on Wednesday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Humane Society. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit www.wardhurtley.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.