Edgerton, WI -- Gary Edwin Thalacker, 67, of Edgerton, WI, passed away late on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center, Janesville. Gary was born on October 30, 1951, in Edgerton, to the late Edwin Howard and Vada (Dolen) Thalacker. He graduated from Edgerton High School. Gary loved to be outside, farming almost all of his life. He loved being in the fields, working with the animals, and hunting. When he wasn't outside, Gary could be found at Ho Chunk. He was a great father to all his children and grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his children: Brett Bertrand, Krystal Hope Thalacker, Garrett Edwin (fiancee: Erin Peterson) Thalacker; grandchildren: Oliva Vada Thalacker, Emmanuel Thalacker, Mikaylee Cunningham; siblings: Thomas (Zhaojun) Thalacker, Sharon (Rev. Timothy) Benninghoff, Linda (Ivan) Pearson, Diane (Fred) Miesner, Debra (Marty) Hein; and many nieces; nephews; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson: David A. Benitez-Thalacker; nephew: Mark William Thalacker.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Edgerton with Rev. Carl Seeger officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family with arrangements.

