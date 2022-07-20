Gary D. Johnson

Janesville, WI - Gary Dean Johnson, age 78, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 17, 2022 with his family at his side. He was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on January 10, 1944; the son of Clarence and Hazel (Pagenkopf) Johnson. Gary graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1961, and married his wife, Donna (Kinderman) Johnson on April 7, 1962 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Cleghorn, Wisconsin. Gary worked for the Chrysler Corporation in management for 36 years, and in his retirement, played a pivotal role in the startup of the Bass Creek Golf Course in Footville. He enjoyed playing golf in his free time, and the fishing trips to Trego with family and friends. Singing was Gary's passion. He sang in the church choir, Barbershoppers and his Rock River Harmonizers Quartet. Gary and Donna wintered in Arizona for the past 19 years. Most importantly, Gary loved being a grandpa and great grandpa, and always looked forward to the time he spent with family.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Johnson; children, Bruce Johnson and Tammy (Douglas) Jacowski; grandchildren: Brandon (Tasha) LaVeen, Justin Johnson, Cory Jacowski and Janelle (Jason) Brauncowski; and great grandchildren: Caleb LaVeen, Chelsea LaVeen and Stella Jacowski. Gary is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Charles Johnson.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH; with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of family prayer at 10:45 a.m. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.