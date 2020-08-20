July 25, 1950 - August 11, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Gary D. Gatrel, age 70, of Janesville, WI, passed away August 11, 2020 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Unionville, MO, on July 25, 1950, the son of Arnold and Donna (Dole) Gatrel. He attended Big Foot High School, and lived in Sharon, WI, during his childhood years. He married the love of his life, Carol (Dupree) Gatrel on July 3, 1986. Gary retired from Generac, and was enjoying his retirement. Gary was a man of many talents. He enjoyed cooking, visiting with family, playing pool while visiting with many friends at Hammy's - he cherished their friendship. He loved to help others, and making people happy.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela Gatrel of Adams, WI; stepdaughters, Cindy Buggs, and Peggy Dupee Truesdill of Janesville; grandchildren: Felicia, Jordan Collins, Logan Gillespie; great-grandchildren, Lydia, Declan Froeber; siblings: Richard (Shelly) Gatrel of Delavan, WI, Sandra (Greg) Sannes of Arkdale, WI, Warren (Deborah) Gatrel of Black Rock, AR, Mary (Jay) Lyght of Fort Wayne, IN, Diana (Craig) Merwin, and Arnold (Karen) Gatrel of Beloit, WI; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol; and his parents.
There will be no memorial service, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Condolences can be made on Findagrave.com