Black River Falls, WI - Gary Keith Notbusch "Cowboy" passed away January 22, 2022 at the age of 64 in his home in Black River Falls, WI. Gary loved people and enjoyed being surrounded by family, friends, and even new acquaintances. He loved the open road, especially driving his Harley to destinations near and far. He was a hard worker, spending much of his life as a machinist doing Tool & Die work, but he had more enjoyment in helping others on their jobs. He would fill the day of hard labor by regaling people in long, involved stories and anecdotes. He loved to hunt, fish, shoot the sh** and have fun. His passions lied in music through playing his guitar, and often breaking into karaoke in public even when none was happening - his go to song "Turn the Page" is well remembered by so many. Everyone always knew when Gary was around as his loud voice ensured his presence was never overlooked. Gary also served in the United States Army as a tank gunner.
He loved his family. He is survived by his three daughters from his first marriage, Jamie (Morgan) Esser, 43; Amber (Paul Pausch) Notbusch, 39; and Elizabeth Notbusch, 37; who he was extremely proud of and never missed a moment to let people know how much. In addition, Gary was blessed with spending the last years of his life with his love, Rebecca "Becky" Hobart, and became like a father to her children, Crystal (Anthony McClain) Meekma, 39; and Terra (Nicholas) Sandoval, 31. All of these blessings brought him 11 grandchildren who he adored, and all knew him as "Papa."
He is preceded in death by his older brother, Joseph "JR" Notbusch, Jr; mother Joyce (Lee) Notbusch, father Joseph Notbusch. He is survived by his daughters, sisters Loretta "Lori" (Joseph) Vicker, 67; Teresa "Terri" Notbusch-Langston, 62; and brother Kevin Notbusch, 58.
There will be a celebration of life on February 5, 2022 at the Sunset Tavern in Black River Falls starting at 5pm. We ask that you bring a dish to pass. In honor of Gary, there will - of course - be karaoke.
A graveside burial service with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI at a later date and time. More details will be available as they are finalized.
The Torgerson Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
