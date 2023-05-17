Evansville, WI - Gary C. Keller, born on April 21, 1945, in Avon, Wisconsin. He was a beacon of hope and inspiration to all who knew him. His courageous spirit, loyal heart, resilient nature, and unwavering reliability touched the lives of many throughout his 78 years. On May 8, 2023, Gary's light may have left this world, but his memory will shine on in the hearts and minds of those who loved him.
Gary was a proud resident of Evansville, Wisconsin, after moving from Brodhead, WI and Durand, IL. He married his loving wife, Joyce, on February 6, 1965, and together they raised a beautiful family. Gary was a skilled carpenter, farmer, and spent 14 years as police officer. He dedicated himself to community service by running for Rock County Sheriff, and volunteering as a fireman for the communities of Davis, IL and Footville, WI. He served his country for 20 years in the Navy Sea Bees. His retirement years found him earning a CDL and driving semi. In his free time, he found solace in gardening, and spending cherished moments with family. Gary's love for God, his devotion to his family, and his service to his country were the pillars that defined his life.
Gary is survived by his wife, Joyce Keller; his children: Craig Keller, Tony (Jamie) Keller, and Kim (Ken) Harrup; his grandchildren: Eliot Keller, Cody Keller, Kris (Jen) Harrup, Noah (Hailey) Keller, Hunter Imhoff, Logan (Jena) Harrup, Ethan Keller, and Erin Keller. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Alice Keller; and his grandson, Keith Harrup.
In honor of Gary Keller, we invite you to share your memories and upload photos to his memorial page. May his legacy of hope, love, and faith live on through the stories we share. A celebration of life is being planned for the end of June. It will be held at Midwest Christian Church in Janesville WI, date to be determined.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Keller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.