Gary C. Keller

April 21, 1945 - May 8, 2023

Evansville, WI - Gary C. Keller, born on April 21, 1945, in Avon, Wisconsin. He was a beacon of hope and inspiration to all who knew him. His courageous spirit, loyal heart, resilient nature, and unwavering reliability touched the lives of many throughout his 78 years. On May 8, 2023, Gary's light may have left this world, but his memory will shine on in the hearts and minds of those who loved him.

