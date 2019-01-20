Gary Barber

April 8, 1956 - December 29, 2018

Delavan, WI -- Gary L. Barber, age 62, of Delavan, passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. He was born in Belvidere, IL on April 8, 1956 to Russell and Myrna (Smith) Barber. Gary was united in marriage to Cindy Sisco on October 29, 1977 in Lansing, IL. He worked as a drywaller for many years in the Chicago area. Gary was also a member of the Wal-Rock Bowling Association.

Gary is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cindy; a son, John Barber, of Elkhorn; granddaughter, Kenadie; his father, Russell (Sandra); a sister, Dena (Scott) Ross, of Harvard, IL; a brother, Terry (Peg) Barber, of Beloit; nieces and nephews: Russell, Jamie, Amber, and James; and great nieces and nephews: Ava, Blair, Everett, Liam, Addison, and Maddux. Gary is preceded in death by his mother, Myrna.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse