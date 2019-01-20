Gary Barber

April 8, 1956 - December 29, 2018

Delavan, WI -- Gary L. Barber, age 62, of Delavan, passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. He was born in Belvidere, IL on April 8, 1956 to Russell and Myrna (Smith) Barber. Gary was united in marriage to Cindy Sisco on October 29, 1977 in Lansing, IL. He worked as a drywaller for many years in the Chicago area. Gary was also a member of the Wal-Rock Bowling Association.

Gary is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cindy; a son, John Barber, of Elkhorn; granddaughter, Kenadie; his father, Russell (Sandra); a sister, Dena (Scott) Ross, of Harvard, IL; a brother, Terry (Peg) Barber, of Beloit; nieces and nephews: Russell, Jamie, Amber, and James; and great nieces and nephews: Ava, Blair, Everett, Liam, Addison, and Maddux. Gary is preceded in death by his mother, Myrna.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com