September 28, 1945 - June 10, 2019

Delavan/Elkhorn, WI -- Gary A. Wright, age 73, of Elkhorn, formerly of Delavan, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. He was born on September 28, 1945 to Joseph and Bernice (Yungerman) Wright. He graduated from Delavan Darien High School in 1963. Gary was united in marriage to Roberta Seeber on January 14, 1967 in Delavan. He was a sheetmetal journeyman for over 30 years with Martin Petersen in Kenosha. Gary loved golf, and was the Club Champion at Delbrook and the Long Drive Champion for 3 years. He also was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman, and Packers and Brewers fan.

Gary is survived by his wife of 52 years, Roberta; a daughter, Rhonda Wright, of Delavan; a son, Rodney (Tammy) Wright, of Williams Bay; three grandchildren: Andrew, Tyler, and Brandon; a brother, Richard (Carol) Wright, of West Bend; also nieces and nephews; and a special little friend, Ezra. Gary is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Karen; and a brother, Donald.

No Services are planned. Memorials can be directed to Lakeland Animal Shelter. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

The Works of Faith

Faith is a living power from Heaven

Which grasps the promise God has given!

A trust that cannot be o'erthrown,

Securely fixed on Christ alone.

Faith finds in Christ whate'er we need

To save and strengthen, guide and feed;

Strong in His grace its joy to share

His cross, in hope His crown to wear

Faith to the conscience whispers peace

And bids the mourner's sighing cease;

By faith the children's right we claim,

And call upon our Father's name.