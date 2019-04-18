April 1, 1945 - April 8, 2019

North Las Vegas, NV -- Gary A. Sorenson, age 74, of North Las Vegas, NV, passed away April 8, 2019, from natural causes at his home. He was born April 1, 1945, to the late Phillip and Helen (Kluewer) Sorenson. Gary lived his younger life in the Oconomowoc, Okauchee, Waukesha, and Stonebank areas, also attending Hartland Arrowhead & Oconomowoc High Schools. He always enjoyed attending both class reunions. After graduating high school, Gary enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. where he did two tours in Vietnam, and was involved in Desert Storm. After 30 years of touring all over the world, he retired as a Master Gunnery Sergeant in 1993, making Las Vegas his home. On April 24, 1970, Gary married Mitsuko Fukuyama in Okinawa. They lived there while Gary was stationed in the area. They later came to the United States, living in different states wherever he was stationed. Just about every weekend, his family and friends could count on him making his weekly phone calls to see how things were going. He loved to talk and tease.

Gary is survived by his wife, Mitzi; his brother, Steve Sorenson, of Florida; his sister, Phylis (Mike) Trujillo, of Utah; his half-sister, Dianne (Steve) West; four other half sisters: Terri, Dawn, Chris, and Pam; his sister-in-law, Jerri (the late Richard) Sorenson; three nephews: Karl and Kevin (Brenda) Sorenson, of Wisconsin, and Robert Sorenson, of Florida; and his niece, Samantha, also of Florida. Besides his parents and brother, Richard; Gary was preceded in death by two nephews, Nickolas Trujillo & Joey Sorenson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. Burial with Full Military Rites will take place in Bethel Cemetery, Center Township. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

