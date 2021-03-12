March 1, 2021
Janesville, WI - Garrett Tyler Siefert, our gentle giant, passed away at the age of 32 on March 1, 2021, the son of Mike Siefert and Diana Fuller. Garrett grew up in Janesville where he spent the majority of his life; however, he lived a significant amount of time in Texas as well. Garrett worked in the restaurant industry, but started out in the construction trade as a union laborer. Garrett enjoyed sports, music, and board games. He could always be seen with his backpack, headphones, and cross necklace, the trifecta that completed his ensemble. Garrett loved to make people laugh and never lacked a good story to tell. His sense of humor and remarkably kind soul were only overshadowed by his infectious smile. Garrett gathered many friends from all walks of life, and was unmistakable amazing with children and animals; they gravitated to him. Despite Garrett's trials and tribulations he trusted Christ, always carried himself with grace and never wanted to be a burden. Garrett was truly a perfectly imperfect, unrepeatable miracle of this universe and will never be forgotten by the many lives he has touched.
Garrett is survived by his Father, Mike Siefert of Janesville; Mother, Diana Fuller Janesville; Grandfather, Gene Siefert Beloit; Brother, Michael (Cynthia) Siefert; and Nephew and Nieces: Michael, Sophia, and Abigail Orfordville; Uncle Brian (Cathy) Siefert Beloit; Uncle Eric (Gina) Siefert Kenosha; Aunt Dee (Nicky) Fuller of San Antonio, TX; Derrice (Julie) Fuller of Houston TX; Cousins: Andrew (Rachel) Siefert, and their children: Layton, Oakley, Sutton, and Lennon; Cousin Ryan Williams; Cousin Shane (Jordyn) Siefert, and their daughter Maddyn. As well as many other family and friends.
" My candle burns at both ends, it will not last the night; But, ah, my foes and, oh my friends -- It gives a lovely light ~ Breath in Peace, Exhale Joy"