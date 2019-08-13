April 29, 1984 - August 9, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Garrett S. Melahn, age 35, of Janesville passed away at his home, on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born on April 29, 1984, in Beloit, WI, the son of Richard and Sharon (Klevin) Melahn. Garrett married Dana Konopacki on June 28, 2010, in Janesville, WI. Garrett was a hard-working, kind-spirited man. He was the guy that always went out of his way to help you. He worked the past several years as a sales rep, traveling the Wisconsin area. Becoming a father was a dream come true for him; he was a devoted father to his son, and lit up when they were together. Garrett was Evin's best friend. He loved having a son, and sharing his love of sports, superheroes, Star Wars, and silliness with him. He would jump at any opportunity to relax and spend time "up north"- this is where he was most happy. The memories he made with family and friends will be cherished forever.

Garrett is survived by his wife, Dana; son, Evin; mother, Sharon Melahn; father, Richard (MaryAnn) Melahn; three siblings: Linda Kincaid, Heather (Brian) Brady, Kevin (Sara Gobin) Melahn; stepbrother, Michael McNall; and many other extended family and friends.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Roxbury Church of Christ in Janesville, WI from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 5 p.m., officiated by Pastor Don Hochmuth. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations are preferred to Garrett's son, Evin. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com