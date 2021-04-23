November 19, 1981 - March 29, 2021
Janesville, WI - Garrett James Nickel, age 39, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home. He was born in Janesville, WI on November 19, 1981, the son of Garry Nickel and Carrie Nickel. Garrett graduated from Parker High School in 2001. After graduating, he went on to working as a welder for many years. He was most recently employed with Generac Power Systems of Whitewater. Garrett's life passions were playing guitar, shooting pool and fishing the open waters.
He is survived by his father, Garry (Samantha) Nickel; siblings: Seth (Rachel) Nickel, Simon Nickel, Joy Katie (Jared) Gohr and Faith Nickel; and many nieces and nephews; special aunt: Janice Rippscott; lifelong best friend: Carie Udelhoven and her children; and many other special friends and extended family.
Garrett was preceded in death by his mother, Carrie Nickel; maternal grandparents, Fred and Judy Henke; and paternal grandparents, Norman and Opel Nickel.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 at Turning Point Church, located at 2618 Mt. Zion Ave., Janesville, WI.