March 21, 1949 - October 26, 2020
Janesville, WI - Galen J. Humphrey, age 71, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the UW Hospital in Madison. Galen was born in Janesville on March 21, 1949; the son of Lauren and Eleanora (Johnson) Humphrey. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1967 and married his loving wife of 52 years, Sandra (Walker) Humphrey at the First Lutheran Church on June 29, 1968. He worked for AT&T for nearly 39 years, retiring in 2008, and there Galen will never forget the lifelong friends that he made. He was resourceful as a handyman both in his garage and in the homes of anyone who he thought might need it. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, including volunteering his time locally for Habitat For Humanity. Above all things in his life, Galen adored his grandchildren, and especially looked forward to spending time with them. Grandpa will now be taking good care of his grand-dog Griffey in Heaven; he'll keep him well fed!
Galen is survived by his wife, Sandy; children: Dean (Holly Gifford) Humphrey, Susan (Masami) Imai, Rebecca (Coy) Hillstead, and Robert Humphrey; grandchildren: Cassandra and Lauryn Humphrey, Yumiko and Tetsuya Imai, Layla and Olivia Hillstead; siblings: Shirlene Dietz, Alan (Terri) Humphrey, and Nita (Hubba) Mathieson.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Edward Humphrey-Rhodes.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, please be respectful of the face covering mandate and social distancing requirements during the visitation. A private family service will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Galen's name to the UW-Madison Carbone Cancer Center: Development, 600 Highland Ave MC 9945, Madison, WI 53792. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com