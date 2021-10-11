Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE—Gale R. Copeland, age 80, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born in Wisconsin Rapids on November 11, 1939, the son of George and Helen (Long) Copeland. Gale served his country in the U.S. Army. He married Farye R. Parker on October 11, 1958, at First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater. The couple made a wonderful family of four children, Steve, Debbie, Jeff and Lori. He was most proud of his family and his biggest enjoyment was spending time with them, including building a cabin for them in Wild Rose. He also enjoyed Moonlight Bowling, lawn jarts, camping, snowmobiling along with racing snowmobiles in Eagle River. Gale was known as the Horseshoe "Champion". Gale was also an avid stock car racer at Jefferson Speedway. He was a "top" mechanic by trade, owning and operating his own shop based on honesty and integrity.
Gale is survived by his loving wife, Faye of 61 years; 4 children: Steve Copeland of Viroqua, Jeff (Kris) Copeland of Hiram, GA and Lori (Joe) Berns of Edgerton; 8 grandchildren: Garret "Bear" Ronan, Morgan (Joel) Jensen, Hunter Copeland, Bailee Copeland, Carson Copeland, Grant Copeland, Maddie Faye Copeland and Kory Fuller; 3 great grandchildren: Berkley, Cecelia and Gatlin; a brother, Douglas (Nancy) Copeland; and sister, Tanna (Eugene) Begolke; and numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debbie Copeland; and 4 siblings.
A Beautiful Celebration of Gale's Life was held on October 10, 2021, at Riverside Park, Janesville. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Gale Copeland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
