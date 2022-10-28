Gail (Schoonover) Vinz

February 25, 1943 - October 25, 2022

Janesville, WI - Gail Vinz, 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 25. She lost her loving husband, Richard (Dick) Vinz one year ago on October 11. Gail loved her family immensely, along with her beloved basset hounds.

