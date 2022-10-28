Gail (Schoonover) Vinz

Janesville, WI - Gail Vinz, 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 25. She lost her loving husband, Richard (Dick) Vinz one year ago on October 11. Gail loved her family immensely, along with her beloved basset hounds.
She was born in Janesville, WI, the daughter of William (Bill) and Priscilla (Peg) Schoonover. She graduated in 1961 from Janesville High School, where she played the saxophone in the band. Gail continued to live in Janesville, getting married and raising her children. As her children grew and had children of their own, she enjoyed becoming a grandmother, and eventually a great grandmother, most of all. She loved to crochet blankets for all their special occasions from births to graduations.
Gail met the love of her life, Dick Vinz, at Simmons were they both worked. After many years together, they married at their home on October 2, 1998. After retiring in 2005, she had more time to enjoy her love of gardening, reading, watching auto racing and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. She loved animals and was the best caregiver to Dick, throughout his battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Left to cherish her memory are Gail's children: Arthur (Mary) Kittle and Lori (Allen) Chase; her stepchildren: Tim (Jennifer) Vinz, Connie (George Glos, Jr.) Vinz, and Steve (Ann) Vinz; her grandchildren: Kyle, Chloe and Kaleb, and Nathanial and Mackenzie; her step grandchildren: Jennifer, Andrew (Katie) and Caitlin (Kevin), and Ashley (Wadse), Aaron, Joshua and Carly, and Wesley (Anna); her step great-grandchildren: Vivian, and Harlin, Haiden and Landon, Nova and Audrey, and Sutter and Roanyn; her brother Ron (Nancy) Schoonover; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dick Vinz, her twin sister, Sharon (Robert) Hessler, niece, Shelly Holmes, and her parents, Bill and Peg Schoonover.
Gail's funeral service will be held on Monday, October 31st, 2022, at 11:00 am Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 30th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Funeral Home and then again on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 am, with Pastor Brad Urlaub officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to Gail's family.
To plant a tree in memory of Gail Vinz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.