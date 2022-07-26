Beloit, WI - On Monday, July 18, 2022, Gail L. Nastali, 71, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed peacefully into the hands of the Lord after 72 days in the ICU unit at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio following heart/lung surgery. Born in Elroy, Wisconsin, on December 20, 1950 to Donald and Ethel Mae (Preuss) Baldwin, Gail graduated from Royall High School in 1969. A natural caregiver, Gail first worked as a CNA at Edgewood Nursing Home in Elroy. In October, 1970, Gail was united in marriage to Francis (Butch) Nastali and moved to Janesville. The joy of their marriage was birth of their son Jamie in 1971. To be a stay at home Mom and to share her love of children, Gail established a child care business in her home. In later years, Gail worked at Norwood, Staples, and Sam's Club, accumulating colleagues and friends who still remember her smile and kind words. No greater example of Gail's endless love and concern for others exists than the weekly trips she faithfully made to Elroy for years to spend every Wednesday and Thursday with her beloved Mom. Gail is survived by her husband of 50 years, Butch. Her mother Ethel Baldwin of Elroy; Her Grandchildren: Tyler (Kristy) Dohs, Josh (Kara) Dohs, and Garret Nastali; 7 Great Grandchildren; Daughter in Law, Jeanne Nastali; a nephew: Brennan Baldwin; an uncle Gene (Shirley) Pruess; and numerous cousins. Gail was preceded in death by her son, Jamie; father, Don Baldwin; brother Jack in April 2022; and maternal and paternal grandparents. A joint funeral service for Gail and her brother will Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church with the service beginning at 11:00 AM.
To plant a tree in memory of Gail Nastali as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
