August 7, 194 - October 25, 2018
Milton, WI -- Friedo L. Hillmann (aka Boss), age 78, of Milton, WI, passed away unexpectedly on October 25, 2018. He was born on August 7, 1940, to Marie (Brandt) and Ludwig Hillmann in Edgerton. He was a proud first generation American and lifelong resident of Milton. He graduated from Milton Union High School in 1958. On October 31, 1959, he married his high school sweetheart Donna Johnson. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church since childhood. He worked at the GM plant in Janesville for a couple of years before he began working side-by-side with his dad farming near Johnstown. He was proud his family farm was designated as a Century Farm in 2016. He continued farming alongside his son and grandson until his passing. A jack-of-all-trades, Friedo also loved driving semi-trucks. He started his own trucking company, in addition to hauling the farm's grain to market, he also hauled vegetables for Libby's (Seneca) canning factory every summer for over 40 years. Those who knew Friedo appreciated his dry wit and sense of humor. One of his favorite pastimes was teasing his children and grandchildren; it brought him great joy! Over the years, Friedo enjoyed many hobbies, including square dancing with his wife and teaching his children how to show cattle at the local county fair. He also enjoyed buying old, rusty IH tractors to restore, some are still awaiting restoration.
Friedo is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Donna; son, Jeff (Mary) Hillmann of Milton, WI.; daughter, Dawn (Terry) Ditzenberger of Browntown, WI.; son, John Hillmann of Milton, WI.; daughter, DeeDee (Andy) Stoffels of Oregon, WI; and daughter, Debra (Matt) Morhoff of Fitchburg, WI. Friedo is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jess (Shelby), Brianna (Ryan), Teresa, Brett, Lexie, Maddie, Avery and Baby Ditzenberger due in March.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and step-mother; his brother, Daniel (at birth); and his granddaughter, Katherine.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 910 E. High St. with burial to follow at Milton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, and on Wednesday at 10 a.m. up until time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions and memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Milton House Museum.
The family would like to thank their friends, neighbors and area farmers who came together to help with harvest. We are thankful to be a part of this community and are in awe of the outpouring of kindness, support, and help.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse