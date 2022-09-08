Frieda K. Jose

July 20, 1930 - September 5, 2022

Janesville, WI - Frieda K. Jose, resident of Cedar Crest Nursing Home, went to rest in the arms of her loving savior on Sept. 5th 2022. She was born on July 20, 1930 in Beulah, North Dakota, the daughter of John and Margaret (Koehler) Pfenning. She married Gilbert M. Jose on June 12, 1949. They had 2 daughters Mary Ann and JoDell. Frieda and Gilbert were married for 52 years, until his passing on September, 17, 2001.