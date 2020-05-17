October 4, 1930 - May 12, 2020
Janesville, WI -- On May 12, 2020, Frieda F. Lubkeman met her life goal - to be face to face with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Frieda was born in Fulton, MO, the daughter of Jewett and Myrtle (Jatho) Franklin on October 4, 1930. Frieda had an unshakable Christian faith and a passion for music. Blessed with a beautiful voice, she loved to sing and share this talent with her church congregation, family, and friends. Frieda received her A.A. degree from Hannibal LaGrange College, Hannibal, MO; attended the University of Missouri; and received her B.A. degree from William Jewell College in Liberty, MO. She taught elementary school in Mokane, MO; Libertyville, IL; Durham and Middletown, CT; was a substitute teacher in the Janesville school system and at St. Paul's Lutheran School for 4 years. She was office manager at Akey Manufacturing in Footville and St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Janesville, and also taught in the Women's School program at Blackhawk Technical College. She and her husband operated the Coast to Coast hardware stores in Janesville and Edgerton, WI. She was a meticulous bookkeeper and maintained the books for her husband's business, the Sno-Boat Company, as well as her son's businesses.
Her greatest loves were her family, her church, and the MacDowell Music Club. She directed Junior and Senior choirs in Missouri, Connecticut, and Wisconsin. She was devoted to her church, St. Mark Lutheran, and served in several capacities including: choir, church council, lay reader, deacon for 12 years, and head deacon for four of those years. She was deeply involved with the MacDowell Music Club where she served as President and then as treasurer for many years. Philanthropy was a passion of Frieda's as well. Throughout her lifetime she donated more than 17 gallons of blood to the Red Cross Bloodmobile.
Frieda was married to Raymond F. Lubkeman on June 15, 1957. She is survived by a daughter, Sharon, (Andrew Welhouse) of Beaver Dam, WI and a son, David (Jodi) of Janesville; four grandchildren she loved with all her heart: Noah Welhouse of Chicago, IL; Eli Welhouse of Beaver Dam; and Raea and Jonah Lubkeman, Janesville; one brother, Carroll (Fran) Franklin of Ashburn, VA; a sister-in-law, Elva Franklin, of Manchester, MO; several nieces and nephews; and a special cousin in Fulton, MO. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Bill Franklin. Frieda will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all that had the pleasure of her acquaintance.
A Celebration of Frieda's Life will be held at ST. MARK LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2921 Mount Zion Ave., Janesville on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. with drive-in broadcast with attendees remaining in their cars on FM Radio 90.3 and live stream of the service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Virtual visitation on Zoom will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. For links to these broadcasts, please see the funeral home (www.henkeclarson.com) or church (www.stmarkjvl.org) websites. Memorials can be made in Frieda's name to St. Mark Lutheran Church, MacDowell Music Club (108 S. Jackson St., Janesville, WI 53548) or Agrace HospiceCare (www.agrace.org). Memorials can also be received in person at time of service.
