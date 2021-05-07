Fredonna Jean (Smith) Tiffany

August 2, 1929 - May 3, 2021
Jewell, IA - Fredonna Tiffany, 91, of Jewell, formerly of Meservey, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.
Graveside Services for Fredonna Tiffany will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Meservey Cemetery.
Fredona Jean (Smith) Tiffany, the daughter of Melvin and Wilamine (Loats) Smith, was born on August 2, 1929 in Meservey, Iowa. Fredonna grew up and attended school in Meservey. She played basketball and won the state championship as well as the valedictorian of her Meservey High School graduating class.
After high school, Fredonna moved to Highland, Indiana working as an operator before moving to Newville, Wisconsin. There Fredonna was working as a waitress while she met her future husband to be Clarence Tiffany. The couple was married on September 12, 1952.
Fredonna held various jobs over the years including dental assistant, a veterinary technician and worked over 20 years at Nunn Bush Shoe Factory as a cutter. After her husband Clarence passed away in 1988 she moved to Meservey to be with her mother.
In her free time, she enjoyed traveling. She made trips to Las Vegas, the Black Hills, walked around the Devil's Tower and the annual Wisconsin Dells vacation with her children. She also enjoyed hunting for antiques and the road trips that came with it. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Fredonna will be remembered for her kind smiley manner and making friends with people everywhere she went.
Fredonna is survived by her three children Barbara (Ed Butler) Bartlett of Beloit, Wisconsin, Karen Tiffany of Janesville, Wisconsin and Melvin Tiffany or Ellsworth, Iowa; grandchildren Patrick, Jedidiah, Marissa and Sarah; great-grandchildren Cameron, Carryn, Marley, Jesetime, and Delano; two nieces Kathy (Buddy) Starvevich and Dianne (Les) Peterson; along with many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clarence Tiffany, sister Lois Miles and brother Calvin Smith.