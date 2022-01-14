December 16, 1930 - December 31, 2021
Oregon/Stoughton, WI - Frederick James "Fred" Sage, age 91, passed from this life to eternal glory in Heaven on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Skaalen Nursing Home, Stoughton, WI. He was born on Dec. 16, 1930, in Pontiac, MI, the eldest son of Frederick and Dorothy Sage.
Fred proudly served our country in the Korean Conflict (War) and achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class before being honorably discharged in 1953. Later in life, he was active in the Korean War Veterans Association - Chapter 245. He was humbled to travel to Washington, D.C., with his granddaughter, Kaitlyn, on the Badger Honor Flight in 2014.
Fred graduated from the University of Michigan, and married Gladys Olson on Jan. 4, 1958, in Ironwood, MI. They began their 63 years together immediately moving to Sacramento, CA, when he was hired as a civil engineer by the State of California. They moved, with sons, Steven and David, to Oregon, WI, in 1968, where he retired after a 25-year career as a civil engineer supervisor with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Fred enjoyed his retirement years playing golf, gardening and traveling with Gladys. However, his faith in God and love for family were the defining values of his life. His love for God was reflected in his unconditional love for family, granddaughters and great-granddaughters, as they were true sources of happiness in his earthly life.
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Gladys; sons, Steven (Lori) Sage of Janesville and David Sage of Madison; granddaughters, Jenna (Perry) Hartl and Kaitlyn Sage; great-granddaughters, Mya and Reagan Hartl; and sister-in-law, Margaret Sage. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews and many friends. Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Edward (Nancy) Sage and Clare Sage.
A memorial service will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, March 26, 2022. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be given to Agrace HospiceCare, or St. John's Lutheran Church in Oregon, WI.
The family wishes to thank all those who cared for him in the last few years of his life: Doctors and medical staff at SSM Health in Stoughton and Madison, Skaalen Heights and Skaalen Nursing Home staff, and especially Nurse Allison Conant at Skaalen Heights. Your care and concern for him will never be forgotten!
"I know that my redeemer lives, and that in the end he will stand on the earth. And after my skin has been destroyed, yet in my flesh I will see God." (Job 19: 25-26)
