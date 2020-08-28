January 27, 1927 - August 21, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Frederick Jacob Kummer, of Janesville, died peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 93, having had family surround him with love in his last days. He was an exceptional husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather and was adored by all. Fred "Fritz" was born in Monroe on January 27, 1927, son of Swiss immigrants Ernest and Anna (Krebs) Kummer. He was raised on a farm in Rock City, IL, and spoke only Swiss until he started school. He graduated from Orangeville High School, his high school yearbook highlighting him as a 'top-notch racecar driver". After high school, he began his successful career as a cheese maker, eventually leading to co-ownership of Franklin Cheese Factory in Green County, where he won many awards for his Swiss cheese.
Fred met the love of his life, Evelyn Mae Mellenberger, at Turner Hall in Monroe. On June 19, 1949 (Father's Day), at Peace United Church in Browntown, they began their 71 wonderful years together as husband and wife, raising 4 children. In 1962, Fred and Evelyn moved their family to Janesville, where he began his 26-year career as a driver for JATCO. After retiring in 1989, Fred and Evelyn wintered for 23 years in Gold Canyon, AZ, where they met many wonderful friends. Fred and Evelyn loved to travel. They enjoyed trips to Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, and Europe. Their two trips traveling through Europe were both highlighted with wonderful family visits in Switzerland.
Throughout the course of his life, Fred enjoyed many activities, such as roller skating, bowling, dancing, bike riding, shuffleboard, playing games, exploring the desert and meeting friends for coffee. He also enjoyed participating in the Monroe Cheese Days parade and riding on the retired cheesemakers float.
Fred was a member of the First Congregational UCC, Teamsters Local 579, a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose, and a past board member for the Teamsters Credit Union.
Most importantly, Fred enjoyed time with his family and loved ones. He was known for keeping the swiss traditions alive. All of his children knew how to polka dance by the time they could walk and family gatherings always consisted of Swiss-German cuisine.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; three children: Kristine (David) Craigo of Castle Pines, CO, Cynthia (Craig) Bjelde of Middleton, and Paul Kummer of Aurora, CO; six grandchildren: Sarah (Wayne) Tietmeyer, Allison (Aaron) Susdorf, Megan Bjelde, Zachary Craigo, Alexandra (Jason) Leep, and Chase (Hallie) Craigo; four great-grandchildren: Jacob, Alexa, Hudson, and Lindy; a brother, John (Shirley) Kummer of Monticello; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Kathleen Kay McCormack.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on October 5, 2020 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Janesville. Rev. Tanya Sadagopan will preside and burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will take place on October 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME. Memorials can be made in Frederick's name to Cedar Crest or Agrace Hospice of Janesville. For online condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com
The Kummer family would like to express their sincere gratitude to both the Cedar Crest and Agrace Hospice staff for the comforting professional care they provided to Fred during his final days with us.