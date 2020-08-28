- August 25, 2020
Darien, WI -- Frederick I. Wright, age 77, of Darien passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He grew up in Sharon, WI with his mom and dad, Lloyd and Louise Nelson. Fred graduated from Big Foot High School in 1960. He married Ruth Risseeuw on February 1, 1964. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Airborne. Fred worked at Beloit Corp, Sta-Rite, and Superior Stainless until retirement on September 1, 2007. He loved deer hunting, fishing, and his place by Princeton, WI. Fred was an avid Brewers and Packers fan.
Fred is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruth; children, Theresa (Stan) Lagodzinski, of Palos Hills, IL, and Diann (Tom) Welch, of Delavan; six grandchildren: Josh (Katie) West, Jordan West, Garrett Brickner, Nathen (Margaret) Welch, Nick (Jamie) Welch, and Samantha (Jesus Hernandez) Welch; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Hauswirth; brother, Phillip (Kleone) Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Creek Road Community Church, W7778 Creek Road in Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com