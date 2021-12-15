Janesville, WI - Frederick Gerald "Jerry" Churchill, age 86, a life-long Janesville resident passed away on December 13, 2021 at the Agrace Hospice Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. He was born in Janesville on February 7, 1935, the son of Frederick T. and Eva V. (Wunder) Churchill. He graduated from Janesville High School and attended Milton College. He was a member of the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1959 and served overseas in Taiwan with the Second Missile Battalion of the 7th Infantry Division from October of 1958 to July of 1959.
Jerry was employed by Gibbs Manufacturing and Research Corporation for 10 years. He also worked for Amphenol Borg Corporation and was employed for 25 years by Warner Electric Brake and Clutch Company of South Beloit, IL where he worked as a senior draftsman. He retired in 1998.
Jerry was a Boy Scouts of America Leader for more than 50 years with Boy Scout Troops # 419 and # 405. He was a long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church where he served as an usher for over 40 years.
Jerry Churchill is survived by special cousins, Donna Tyrell, Duane (Tammy) Albrecht; his Godson, David (Marsha) Tyrell as well as numerous other cousins. His parents preceded him in death.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, December 17,2021 at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 302 North Parker Drive, Janesville. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17th at the CHURCH. Rev. Bond Haldeman will officiate. THE FAMILY REQUESTS THAT MASKS BE WORN AT THE CHURCH. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum where taps and flag folding ceremonies will be performed by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John Lutheran Church. HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
The family especially want to thank the nurses and CNA's of Agrace Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care of Jerry in his final days.
