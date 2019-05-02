August 7, 1938 - April 30, 2019

Clinton, WI -- Frederick "Fred" Forrest, Jr., age 80, of Clinton, died Tuesday April 30, 2019, at Sun Valley Terrace in Beloit. He was born August 7, 1938 to the late Frederick and Lola (Anderson) Forrest, Sr. in Beloit, WI. Fred graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1957. After "picking up" Betty Kayser at the Walworth County Fair, they married on August 9, 1958, in Spring Prairie, WI. He worked as a truck driver for JATCO for 34 years, where he drove in all 48 contiguous states, retiring in 1999. Fred was a member of Emerald Grove Church. He was also a member of the Turtle Celebration Committee-Light the Fireworks, the Rock County Sheriff Reserves and the Clinton EMS and Fire Department. Fred also enjoyed being active in the Dirty Dozen CB Club, the Loyal Order of the Moose, the Darien Trap Shooting and Pheasant Club. Fishing, hunting and card playing were activities Fred enjoyed over the years, but he truly loved the open road. During retirement, Betty and Fred visited Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and went on a cruise in the Caribbean.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Forrest; four children: Rebecca Sue Ames of Clinton, Andrew Gustafe (Tina) Forrest of Shopiere, Douglas Michael (Angie) Forrest of Clinton, and Jennifer Lynn Forrest of Beloit; his two special adopted students, John (Majken) Sorensen of Denmark and Mayang Tavares Gerundio of CA; his sisters: Nell Saunders of Beloit, Karen (Don) Kayser of Burlington, WI and Donna (Everett) Hawkins of Hendersonville, TN; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces; nephews; cousins; and many good neighbors and friends in Clinton. He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Theresa Ann and Josephine Marie; and his brother, Michael.

Fred's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday May 4, 2019 at EMERALD GROVE CHURCH, 8127 US Hwy 14, Emerald Grove, WI with Mike Ligman officiating. Friends will be received on Friday in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday in the Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow the service in the Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Forrest family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice, and Sun Valley Terrace for the care they gave Fred.