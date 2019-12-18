January 11, 1941 - December 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Frederick Edsel Bradley, age 78, of Janesville, WI, died December 15, 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born January 11, 1941 in Wheelwright, KY, the son of Ellis and Madge (Wellman) Bradley. He graduated from Mansfield High School in Ohio. He later attended Blackhawk Technical College, and received a degree in the Employee Assistance Program. Fred served in the U.S. Navy from June 17, 1958 until January 12, 1962, and was stationed aboard the USS Intrepid. He married Barbara Lubeck on December 15, 1962. Fred was employed by General Motors for 40 years, where he was an E.A.P. representative for many years. Fred was a member of U.A.W. Local #95 and a Friend of Bill W. for over 40 years. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed having coffee with his friends, playing cribbage and doing woodworking. Fred Bradley stayed true to himself, and to his commitment to helping others.

Surviving are his wife of over 57 years, Barbara Bradley; four children: Debra (Doug) Arthur, Terri Bale, Andrew Bradley and Fred Bradley; four grandchildren: Zane Edsel Bale, Zachary (Jane) Bale, Ian Dunlavy, Erin Dunlavy; two brothers, James Bradley and Terry Bradley; as well as numerous sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Oliver Lee (Judy) Bradley and Tom Bradley.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 in the Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel, followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m. Burial with military graveside rites by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621 will be in the Veterans section of Oak Hill Cemetery. The Bradley family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

