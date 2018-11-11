May 7, 1946 - November 5, 2018
Milwaukee/formerly Edgerton, WI -- Frederick C. Geske, age 72, of Milwaukee, formerly of Edgerton, died Monday, November 5, 2018, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa. He was born in Edgerton on May 7, 1946, the son of the late Carl and Gertrude (Crumb) Geske. In his early years, he was part of the REACT program that assisted drivers with road conditions and directions. Fred loved playing cards, especially Cribbage and Euchre, researching his family's roots thru genealogy, and was an avid sports fan, following the Brewers, Packers and Badgers.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy Nordmeyer of Walworth; as well as several nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Shirley Myklejord and Carol Decker.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51), Edgerton, with Rev. Roger Harris officiating. Burial will be in Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Memorials may be made in Fred's name to the Edgerton Community Outreach, 106 S. Main St., Edgerton 53534. For online condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Fred's nurses, who took such loving care of him while he was a resident at the Edgerton Retirement Apartments.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse