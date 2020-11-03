Frederick C. Fred Meyers

May 21, 1940 - October 31, 2020
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON—Frederick (Fred) C. Meyers, age 80, of Edgerton, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Edgerton Care Center. He was born in Edgerton on May 21, 1940, the son of the late Owen and Marian (Hanson) Meyers. Frederick (Doc) and Pearl Meyers raised Fred in Edgerton where his love for his hometown flourished. From 1973 until his retirement he owned and operated Fred's Auto Supply. In addition to running his business, he was passionate about making Edgerton a better place through his work in the Chamber of Commerce and his involvement with Tobacco days and various local charities. When Fred wasn't tinkering in the garage he loved caring for his animals at his home in Busseyville, fishing, and spending time at his family cabin on Pelican Lake. Never without his pipe, Fred will always be remembered as a man who laughed often and cared deeply for all those he loved.
He is survived by his 3 children: David Meyers of Stoughton, Janelle Buhler of Edgerton and Julie Meyers of Stoughton; a granddaughter, Jessica (Cole) Buhler-Wileman of Edgerton; special friend and partner, Micki Purnell; her children, Tom (Rene) Purnell and Jeanne (Dave) Enders; her grandchildren: Brennen, Maddie (Robert), Zach, Jake, Dylan, Hannah (Danny), Grant, and Gavin; and great grandchildren, Hunter and Liam. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Colton Meyers; sister, Karen Hodge; and partner's son, Robert Purnell.
A Private Family Memorial service will be held at a later date at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Parkinson's Foundation or the Michael J Fox Foundation. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com