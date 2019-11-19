April 15, 1944 - October 22, 2019

Sarasota, FL -- Frederick B. Kuen, 75, of Sarasota, FL, previously of Burlington, WI, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving children and best friend. Fred was born on April 15, 1944, in Chicago, IL, to Walter and Marian (Rammon) Kuen. He graduated from Badger High School in 1963, and went on to Whitewater University. Fred became a very successful businessman, working most of his life as the Vice President of Makray Manufacturing. Fred was also a proud veteran of the Wisconsin National Guard. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Fred, would say that he was the kindest, most generous, fun-loving person. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and his life-long friend and partner, Jean Host Weber. His passion was breeding, caring for, and racing horses on his Circle K Ranch in Burlington, WI. He also was an avid golfer.

Fred is survived by his mother, Marian (Rammon) Francis of Huntington Beach, CA; his three children: Brenda Kush (Bob) of Crystal Lake, IL, Dawn Ray (Dave) of Lake in the Hills, IL, and Timothy Kuen (Natalie) of Algonquin, IL; six grandchildren: Ryan Kush, Dustin Kush, Sydney Kush, Connor Ray, Madison Ray, and Teagan Kuen; his former wife, Ruth Kuen of Carpentersville, IL; his sisters: Barbara Kerr of Fullerton, CA, Laura (Mike) Thompson of Lake Geneva, WI, and Gale Keener (Joe) of Lake Como, WI; his brothers, Larry Kuen of Lake Geneva, WI, and Ted Keener, Jr. (Marisa) of Lake Como, WI; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Kuen; and his brother, Walter Kuen, Jr.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. with a service at 3 p.m., Pastor Bob Kamps will Officiate. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donations in Fred's name to the Hooved Companion Project, by mail to: 11414 Armory Rd Hebron, Illinos 60034; or by Paypal: Hoovedcompanion@yahoo.com; or by Bank: Fifth Third--Hooved Companion Project: #7907451194. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI, is proudly serving the family.