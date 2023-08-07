Frederic "Fred" A. Albertie

Beloit, WI - Frederic A. "Fred" Albertie, 83, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Oak Park Place, Janesville, WI. He was born on September 8, 1939 in Columbus, WI, the son of Lloyd and Violet (Dueysen) Albertie. Fred attended Columbus High School and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving from 1957 to 1963. Fred married Phyllis Bobholz on May 20, 1961 in Columbus, WI. She predeceased him on March 1, 2007. Fred was formerly employed by Warner Electric until his retirement in 1999. He was a very active member of Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beloit. Fred was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, enjoyed bowling and riding his motorcycle. He cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his sons, Mark (Rose) Albertie of Beloit, Matthew Albertie of Amery, WI, Randolph "Randy" Albertie of Beloit, Marvin (Jane) Albertie of Utah, and Mitchell Albertie of Beloit; grandchildren, Nathan (Mandy) Albertie of Evansville, WI, Tabitha (Aaron) Coffey of Janesville, WI, Justin (Danniele) Albertie of Marshall, WI, and Ryan Albertie of Lake Sommerset, IL; great grandchildren, Emmett, Deviana, Ellie, Mila, Brandtley, and Rowan; brothers-in-law, Clifford (Jill) Bobholz and Richard Bobholtz; sister-in-law, Marla Davis; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including special friend, Helen Lewis of Janesville, WI. Fred was predeceased by his parents and two sisters. A Funeral Service for Fred will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Dan Eddy officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the V.F.W. Mead Allen Post #2306. Burial will be at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Memorials may be given in his name to Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Youth Group Fund or to Agrace Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family and a live streaming of the service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Frederic Albertie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.