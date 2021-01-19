May 30, 1925 - January 18, 2021
Clinton, WI - Fred Wiedmer Jr. age 95 of Clinton died Monday January 18, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born May 30, 1925 to the late Fred and Lena (Gerber) Wiedmer Sr. in Monticello, WI. Fred married Sophie Wehrwein on December 25, 1948. She preceded him in death in 1982. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on September 23, 1943 and served his Country until his honorable discharge on January 13, 1946. Fred served in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre, in the Eastern Mandates, Southern Philippines, Ryukus Hawaiian Island, Guam Iwo Jima and Hiroshima under the direction of General Douglas MacArthur. After all these years, he still sees the devastation of war. Fred earned the Philippine Liberation Ribbons, Rifle Expert Good Conduct Medal 45, and Oversees Bars 5th Division Patch. He was very proud of serving his Country. Fred was a livestock trucker (owner) for over 50 years and a member of the American Legion Dary-Paulsen Post 440.
He is survived by his son, Ronald (Janice) Wiedmer; his daughter, Beverly (Stan) Kowalczyk; five grandchildren, Lisa, Tammy, Kelly, Erika & Ryan; nine great grandchildren, Derek, Payton, Charly, Roberta, Axl, Obi, Delavan, Elliot & Lincoln; two brothers, Walter Wiedmer & Robert Wiedmer and his sister, Wilma Bostok.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sophie, his son, Kenneth, his siblings, Werner, Ernest, Margaret & Wilbert.
The family would like to thank Myra Roehl for all her years of dedication of taking care of Fred.
Fred's Private Graveside Service will be held at Clinton Cemetery. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
