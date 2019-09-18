December 1, 1940 - September 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Fred J. Rhodes, 78, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at home with his family by his side. Fred was born in Janesville on December 1, 1940, son of Merlin and Mary (Lewis) Rhodes. Fred grew up on Racine Street, and was a 1959 graduate of Janesville High School. Fred married Sue (Curl) Rhodes in Janesville on October 7, 1961, and they had 55 years together before Sue passed on December 19, 2016. Fred worked many years as the Warehouse Manager for Westphal Electric Company. Fred and Sue were faithful members of Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church for many years, where Fred was very proud to serve as a Deacon. Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, rooting for all of his favorite Wisconsin sport teams, and was one heck of a bowler. Fred always gave his family a reason to smile.

Fred is survived by his children: Eric (Teresa) Rhodes, Natalie Rhodes, Candie (Dave) MacDougall, Lisa (Jim) Nemeth, Jenny (Jerome) Soltis, and Stephanie (Mike) Kleinheinz; grandchildren: Sierra, Savanna, and Sommer Rhodes, Kobe, Milo, and Sade Rhodes, Jessica (Mitch) Wellnitz, Michael and Jack MacDougall, Cora Nemeth, Jake, Dalton, and Addison Soltis, Kayleigh, Emily and Alexis Kleinheinz; great-grandson, Daxton Wellnitz; and brother, Paul (Penny Hyde) Rhodes. Fred is preceded in death by his wife, Sue; his parents; and five siblings: Merlin Rhodes, Lois Clark, Bill Rhodes, Jeannie Galbrecht, and Jim Rhodes.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at ROCK PRAIRIE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME and will continue on Friday at CHURCH from 10 a.m. until time of service. Fellowship and luncheon will immediately follow the service. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting Fred's family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family of Fred Rhodes wishes to thank Agrace and the nurses at St. Mary's Hospital. A heartfelt thank you to Amanda Kilcoyne, for the amazing care she provided to our dad. We are forever thankful for all of you.