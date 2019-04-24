December 26, 1936 - April 20, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Fred H.P. Behling Jr., 82, of Beloit, WI, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at UW Hospital, Madison, WI surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 26, 1936 in Beloit, the son of Fred H.A. and Isabelle (Harnish) Behling, Sr. Fred was a 1954 graduate of Clinton High School, Clinton, WI. He married Judith A. Bird on November 11, 1956 in the First United Methodist Church, Beloit, WI. Fred was employed for 41 years as a bodyman for Lincoln Mercury, Burnham Motors, Plankey Motors and retired from Mansfield Auto Body in 1998. He enjoyed camping, hunting with his grandchildren, and archery. Fred was always willing to lend a hand and was quite the handyman. He was known for saying "the job isn't done until the job is done right." Fred was a member of the Rock County Snow Blowers Club and the Beloit Field Archers Club.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Behling of Beloit; daughters, JoAnn (Dennis) Leppla of Beloit, and Teresa (Larry) Popanz of Shopiere, WI; grandchildren: Steve Leppla, Jen (Jim) Plasky, Adam (Ashley Vedvig) Popanz, Laura (Chris Arbach) Popanz, Randy Popanz and Katie Popanz; great-grandchildren, Ezra, Lucas and Joseph Plasky; sisters, Marie Johnson and Pauline Thrall; several nieces; nephews; and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; and daughter, Barbara Ann Bandt.

A Memorial service of remembrance for Fred will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be in Clinton Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com