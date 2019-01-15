June 13, 1936 - January 12, 2019
Evansville, WI -- Fred "Fritz" LaVon Winger, age 82, died Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Janesville. He was born on June 13, 1936, in Viola, WI, the son of Fred E. and Edith (Salisbury) Winger. Fred married Carolyn McNamer on December 10, 1955, in Viola, WI. He worked for General Motors in Janesville, for thirty years retiring in 1983, and was a member of UAW Local 95. Following his retirement at General Motors he worked for twenty years at the Evansville Golf Course mowing and maintaining the grounds. He loved the outdoors, going on motorcycle trips with Carolyn, hunting deer with his daughter Lavonne and family. He enjoyed playing cribbage with his brothers. Fred was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ, Evansville, and the Evansville Woodchucks. Fred's love in life was his family and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of 63 years, of Evansville; his daughters, Leone (Bill) Draeger of Prentice, Lavonne Winger of Evansville; a son, Fred (Wendy) Winger of Janesville; grandchildren: Marissa (Brad) Raab, Ryan (Gerilynn) Draeger, Emily (Karim) Hassan, Adam (Carol) Winger, Rebekah (Travis) Morrison, and Paige (Adam Schultz) Winger; ten great grandchildren; two brothers, Logan Winger of Gilman, Ronald (Laura) Winger of Janesville; several nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Esther Hart; and sister in law, Irma Winger.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Evansville with Reverend Shaun Drefahl officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com
