Seal Beach, CA - Fred Fox was an industry leader of the modern era of powersports aftermarket distribution. He was the only employee when he started his distributing business at his house in Janesville, Wisconsin in 1967. In the years to come, he incorporated as LeMans Corporation, which continues to this day as the largest privately owned motorcycle distributing company in the world.
After graduating with an engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1958, Fred went to work in his family's business in Janesville building custom-made enclosed racks for trucks to transport cans of milk from dairy farms to the processing plants in Southern Wisconsin. The young college graduate saw a brighter future, however, for sport-related vehicles and when the go-kart craze exploded in America around 1960, Fred built a prototype kart in his spare time which became the world-famous Fox Go-Boy. Fox minibikes and Fox Trac snowmobiles followed the go-karts.
Fred then went on his own until he retired from full-time business activities in the fall of 2021. Those who knew and worked with him had an appreciation for his work ethic and principles of business. He was 86 years old when he passed away on February 5 of natural causes.
Fred Fox is survived by his wife, Paula; sons Steven, Brian, and Craig; daughters Teri and Lori; several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Bob and Stanley, sister Jeana, and son Jeffery.
Following visitation from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Janesville on April 21st, services will be held there on April 22nd starting at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at the Holiday Inn Express. Email questions to: ffox@parts-unltd.com. To attend, RSVP by April 9th online at: https://forms.office.com/r/EkFpvyKfBv
Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
To plant a tree in memory of Fred Fox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.