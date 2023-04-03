February 5, 2023

Seal Beach, CA - Fred Fox was an industry leader of the modern era of powersports aftermarket distribution. He was the only employee when he started his distributing business at his house in Janesville, Wisconsin in 1967. In the years to come, he incorporated as LeMans Corporation, which continues to this day as the largest privately owned motorcycle distributing company in the world.

