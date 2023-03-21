Fred Fox Mar 21, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save February 5, 2023Seal Beach, CA - Fred Fox, founder of LeMans Corporation in Janesville, passed away peacefully at home in Seal Beach, California, on February 5, 2023. He was 86 years old.An RSVP for the funeral services with dates and location may be found by following this link:https://forms.office.com/R/EkFpvyKfBvAny other information or questions may be sent to ffox@parts-unltd.comThe family asks that any donations go to any of the following services honoring Fred Fox's name:Luther Seminary, St. Paul, MN or Time of Grace, Milwaukee, WI, or American Heart Association, or American Diabetes Association, or National Kidney FoundationApfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, WI To plant a tree in memory of Fred Fox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now 6 business fail underage alcohol sales compliance checks Luck on St. Paddy's Day in Janesville, or a good story about it, anyway State investigators probing death, injury in Hortonville Public record for March 21, 2023 Public record for March 17, 2023 Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW