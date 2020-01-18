Fred Andrew Sleeman

- January 14, 2020

Williams Bay, WI -- Frederick Andrew Sleeman, of Williams Bay, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 at 93 after leading a full life. A WWII veteran, he was always dedicated to his country and active in the VFW. He was a carpenter and a volunteer fire fighter for the Williams Bay Fire Dept, serving for over 40 years, 7 of which he was Assistant Chief. As part of the congregation of Immanuel Lutheran Church, he sang for years in the choir. He was also a long-time member of the philanthropic Loyal Order of Moose.

He was a devoted family man, and is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; daughters, Nancy (Steve) and Gail (Rob); daughter-in-law, Sandy (Kurt) Schulz; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Mary Ellen; and son, Paul.

Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with service at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Paul VanDeBerg officiating. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Lakeland Animal Shelter, P.O. BOX 1000, Elkhorn, WI Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Sleeman Family.